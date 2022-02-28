Raeisi calls for enhancing Tehran-Damascus strategic ties

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Major General Ali Mamlouk, the special security adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday in Tehran.

Referring to the unparalleled resistance of the Syrian people against terrorist groups, the President stressed the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, saying that the arrogant powers' hostility against the nations of the region has not decreased.

He added that the United States seeks to create security and economic problems for Syria.

Raeisi stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries and stressed that the existing obstacles to the expansion of economic relations should be removed and, finally, the current strategic relations between the two countries must develop.

He recalled the role Martyr Qassem Soleimani played in the fight against terror, calling Syria as the harbinger of the fight against the Zionist regime.

The president further said that the unity of the Islamic countries and nations is necessary to counter the actions of the Israeli regime.

"We will never forget Iran's support for Syria in the fight against terrorists," Major General Ali Mamlouk said, for his part.

Syria is vigilant against the move by some Arab countries in normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime, according to the Syrian advisor.

