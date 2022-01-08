  1. Economy
Iran, Syria mull over boosting economic coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Damascus and the Syrian minister of economy discussed different ways of developing cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani met and held talks with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed different approaches to develop economic, trade, industrial, and agricultural cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Expanding relations between the two countries in trade and economic sectors, removing the obstacles of economic development, economic activities, and exchanging economic delegations were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

