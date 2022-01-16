Iran, Syria discuss boosting economic cooperation

The Iranian envoy to Syria Mehdi Sobhani met with Latakia's governor Amer Ismail Hilal to discuss the ways of boosting economic cooperation.

Sobhani pointed to the vital role of Latakia in Syria's economic affairs and stressed the need to increase economic cooperation with Syria.

He also spoke about the role of provincial cooperation to increase trade relations between the two countries.

Amer Ismail Hilal, for his part, stressed the need to use Iran's experiences in various fields, especially the recycling of dry waste, as well as fruit, and dried fruit industries.

Noting that Syrian officials are emphasizing the expansion of economic relations and cooperation with Iranian companies, he added, "We welcome joint projects with the Iranian side, especially in the field of electricity generation in Latakia province."

