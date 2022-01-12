End of Syria war new chapter in Tehran-Damascus economic ties

Upon his arrival to Syria, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development noted that improving economic and trade relations between Damascus and Tehran is on the agenda of his visit to this neighboring country.

The Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil and the Iranian envoy to Syria Mehdi Sobhani welcomed Ghasemi and his delegation at Damascus Airport.

A group of Iranian political and economic officials is accompanying him on the trip, Ghasemi said, adding that Iran has a serious will to promote economic and trade cooperation with Syria.

Saying that promoting economic and trade relations between Damascus and Tehran is on the agenda, he added that some talks will be held in various fields of industry, construction, and infrastructure.

The end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between the two countries, especially since Iran and Syria have been beside each other during the years of the international war of terrorism, he added.

Ghasemi is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to consult on forming a roadmap for promoting economic cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

The Iranian minister is also going to meet and hold talks with a number of Syrian senior officials including the country's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, and the governer of Syrian central bank Mohammed Issam Hazima, as well as the Syrian Ministers of Economy, Transport, Labor and Housing.

