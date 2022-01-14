Iran, Syria discuss operationalizing strategic deal: Khalil

In an interview with the "alahednews" website, the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil said that in his meeting with Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they discussed the barriers to expanding economic and trade relations between the two sides.

The Syrian minister said that the economic and trade problems between the two sides are mostly about the issue of transportation which has made it difficult for goods to be transported quickly and conveniently to the two countries.

Al-Khalil also said that another part of the problems is related to financial remittances, adding that some of the problems have been discussed by the Iranian delegation and the Syrian side, and the two sides have been consulting for hours on those areas and the possibility of finding a solution to these obstacles.

The Syrian economy minister added, "The discussions also focused on the activation of the clauses of the agreement concluded between the two countries, especially the long-term agreement on strategic economic cooperation; The same agreement that was signed in 2019. This agreement is an important agreement that has many clauses and promotes economic and trade relations. "[Both sides] have a will, and this is the real will, and God willing, this will come true through the committees that are planned to follow all these measures in the next stage."

