Strengthening maritime coop. achievement of 2022 Naval Drill

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs pointed to the significance of a trilateral combined naval drill between Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and stated that establishing maritime trade security in North Indian Ocean and better coordination and closer communication between navy force of countries in the region is the main objective of the joint naval drill in line with exchanging maritime experiences in relief and assistance in maritime accidents.

The authoritative holding of this military drill shows that Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of Army and IRGC, have achieved a very good capability in carrying out joint security programs with each other and can strengthen the maritime security belt in North Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, Sayyari emphasized.

The combined naval drill entitled “2022 Maritime Security Belt” is being implemented for the third time in the country and will continue in the future as a sign of strategic depth development and promotion of the international position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various maritime arenas.

A trilateral Combined Naval Drill, dubbed as "Maritime Security Belt 2022," kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The Combined Naval Exercise, Maritime Security Belt 2022 is held under the slogan of “Together for Peace and Security” over an area of ​​17,000 square kilometers.

