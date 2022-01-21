Coordination between Iran, Russia, China ‘at highest level’

Speaking on the sidelines of a trilateral Combined Naval Drill dubbed “Maritime Security Belt 2022” on Friday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy pointed to the extreme power of Iran, Russia and China in the international arena and said that these three countries are known as naval power in the global level.

As a regional power, Iran’s Army Navy has had a serious and active presence in the region over the past decade and today all efforts of all three countries in maritime field are based on ensuring maritime security and safety, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized.

He went on to say that the three countries of Iran, China and Russia provide maritime security and safety independently of Western alliances.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the international experiences obtained by Iran Army Navy and added, “The most important experience that Iran Navy has been able to obtain in international arena is the charter of “We can” which has been institutionalized in Iranian community.”

A trilateral Combined Naval Drill, dubbed as "Maritime Security Belt 2022," kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The Combined Naval Exercise, Maritime Security Belt 2022 is held under the slogan of “Together for Peace and Security” over an area of ​​17,000 square kilometers.

