Iran, China, Russia warships fired naval targets successfully

Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval units, which had moved towards the mission site in North Indian Ocean on Friday morning, carried out their mission successfully, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini the Iranian Spokesman for the combined naval drill stated.

At this stage of the military exercise, the participating naval units from Iran, Russia and China, under the command of homegrown ‘Jamaran” Destroyer, fired at the predetermined surface targets at sea, using 20 mm caliber weapons, he added.

At the next stage of the drill "PHOTOEX", offensive arrangement of the units participating in the exercise was carried out in accordance with the threats in the region, the rear admiral continued.

Stating that presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international waters indicates high position and status of the country on international stage, Tajeddini said that establishing regional and international security is very important for Iran and for this reason, the country's navy will never allow any threat to exist in the naval field.

A trilateral Combined Naval Drill, dubbed as "Maritime Security Belt 2022," kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

