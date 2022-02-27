Iran’s Army strictly monitoring wars taking place in world

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of a local exhibition in on Sunday, Admiral Habobollah Sayyari Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs pointed to the main mission of Iran’s Army Force and emphasized that preserving and maintaining territorial integrity, independence and Islamic Establishment are of the main mission of Army Force.

To carry out its mission, the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran must undoubtedly be prepared in every aspect and also must take the most appropriate decision optimally to thwart the external threats, he said, adding, “Of course, future threats are different from the past ones. It is observed that battles happened in recent years in the world are different from the past in a way that today's battles heavily rely on modern technology.”

Benefited from domestic capabilities and potentials, we must improve and become stronger every day and manage to train our forces according to the needs, Sayyari reiterated.

Today, Iranian Army Force has attained salient achievements in the international arena, defending the country with all its means and power in line with thwarting any external threats.

