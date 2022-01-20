Iran, Russia, China to hold joint naval drill in Indian Ocean

The "2022 Marine Security Belt" joint drill will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean and is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, a spokesperson for the 2022 Marine Security Belt drill reported.

In addition to surface and aviation units of the Navy of Iran's Army, the floating units from China and Russia will also be present at the exercise, Second Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini added.

The joint drill will be held in an area of ​​17,000 square kilometers with the slogan "Together for Peace and Security" and with the message of peace and friendship.

According to him, the purpose of this exercise is to expand multilateral cooperation between Iran, China, and Russia and to demonstrate the goodwill of these countries to jointly support world peace, maritime security.

A variety of tactical exercises such as rescuing a floating vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other operational exercises are planned to be held in this naval drill, he added.

