Iran, Russia need each other in face of sanctions: ex-envoy

Speaking to Iranian media, Sajjadi pointed to the recent President Raeisi's visit to Moscow and said that the implementation of the North-South Transnational Corridor is what the Russians see as a sign that shows how serious the Iranian government is in implementing bilateral projects.

"In my perspective, the most important issue is to pursue the implementation of the South-North and North-South corridor. This project has a very high economic value for us, and it has a security value for the Russians, and this project will link the interests of the two countries for years," the former Iranian diplomat said.

Sajjadi added that the implementation of the North-South Transnational Corridor helps the Russians in their struggle with the west, and also helps Iran in implementing the development project in Iran.

He also said that another priority is the oil and gas projects "because the United States and the West are making their utmost efforts to destroy Iran's oil and gas industry, so the use of Russian technical and engineering capabilities is essential for the development of oil and gas infrastructure industries and the development of exports [of Iran]."

He added, "Needless to say that in the meantime in addition to these two priorities, other agreements reached during this trip must be seriously pursued and timelined."

