The navy of the army has saved about 260 ships from the attack of the attackers in the free waters so far, Rear Admiral Sayyari said.

This illustrates the Islamic Republic’s might in the field of security for the country's transportation lines, he noted.

Recently, a number of boats tried to attack an Iranian commercial ship, but thanks to the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy escort group, this ship continued its journey safely, he further noted.

