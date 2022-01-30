Combined naval drill presented model for maritime security

The exercise reminded countries of the region and also sworn enemies of the Islamic Revolution that independent countries could work together to set a new model, in which, their actions are based on ensuring safety and security of maritime in international waters, the chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Admiral Irani was referring to holding the third joint naval drill between Iran, Russia and China in less than three years in waters of North Indian Ocean and stated that the Combined Naval Drill has its own definition and characteristics in the world.

The characteristic of combined naval drill between Iran, Russia and China was that the three countries with three different styles in the field of sea showcased their own capabilities and potentials, he added.

The navu commander also pointed to homegrown ‘Dena’ and ‘Jamaran’ destroyers and stated that Iran participated the two domestically-made advanced destroyers at the combined naval drill, the two of which have been equipped with two helicopters that were built by the talented young experts of the country in knowledge-based companies.

Conducting military exercises between Iran, Russia and China together with the world-most modern equipment shows the depth of amicable relations between three countries, he emphasized.

A trilateral Combined Naval Drill, dubbed as "Maritime Security Belt 2022," kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The Combined Naval Exercise, Maritime Security Belt 2022 with the slogan of “Together for Peace and Security” over an area of ​​17,000 square kilometers.

