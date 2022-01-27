Bolstering marine diplomacy leads to enemy policies' defeat

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that strengthening maritime diplomacy leads to the defeat of enemy’s colonial policies.

Today, enemies are well aware of Iran’s navy power, he said, adding, “Given the large power of Iran’s Navy, we can see presence of naval fleet of the country in the Gulf of Aden, northern Indian Ocean and other seas.”

Speaking in the see-off ceremony of 80th Naval Fleet of Iran’s Army Navy Fleet in Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Rear Admiral Sayyari added, “There are many God-given resources at sea ranging from food resources, available energy to and maritime trade in a way that 90% of country’s trade is done via sea. Therefore, maritime diplomacy is also important. There are rich resources at sea that the country must use them optimally and defeat the enemy's colonial policies and rub their noses in the ground.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent combined naval drill conducted between Iran, China and Russia in North Indian Ocean with the command of Iran and added, “Holding a combined naval drill with China and Russia under the command of Iran has a special meaning. It would mean that that the world accepts the naval capability and potential of Iran’s Army Navy and recognize Iran as a naval power in the region.”

The 80th Naval Fleet of the Army left Bandar Abbas for the free and international waters, accompanied by the military commanders of Iran’s Army Navy Force on Thursday.

In the maritime mission, Tonb logistics ship, Bandar Abbas logistics ship and Alvand class destroyer of the strategic navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are participating.

