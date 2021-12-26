Iran announces travel ban on 12 European, African countries

The Interior Ministry, in line with instruction from the National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirs will block the direct and indirect entry of passengers from eight African countries, including Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa, and four European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Denmark, Ali Asghar Shalbafian said.

He further said the ban on travelers from those 12 countries will be in place for 15 days.

The Iranian official also added, "The land and sea borders are closed to tourists for 15 days according to the decision of the National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirus."

According to him, the travelers and passengers from other destinations will be allowed to enter on condition that they present a certificate that they have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine or they have negative PCR test results that have been taken within the past 48 to 72 hours.

He further pointed out that travelers who seek to enter Iran via air must pay for a new PCR test at the airports.

