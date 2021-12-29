Iran bans non-Iranian travelers from France, Denmark, Norway

Iran Air which is is commonly known as Homa said in a statement on Wednesday that with aim of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, travelers on international flights need to meet new conditions before traveling to Iran.

Iran Air said that non-Iranian travelers who have resided in France, Britain, Denmark and Norway in the past 14 days, or who have been on a transit route to those countries cannot enter Iran until further notice.

All travelers aged above 13 onboard flights to Iran must have taken a PCR test within the past 72 hours before the flight took off and have negative test results in the English language.

The statement also said that all passengers over the age of 12 with non-Iranian citizenship, in addition to the PCR test, must have a coronavirus vaccination card in English and must have received the vaccine within the past 14 days.

KI/IRN84595286