Iran lifts travel bans at shared borders with neighbors

Ahmad Vahidi, who is a key member of the National Taskforce for Fighting Coronavirus told reporters that travel restrictions with neighboring countries have been lifted and the individuals from the neighbors can enter the country on condition they have a negative PCR test or provide proof of injection of 2 doses of vaccine.

Vahidi added that restrictions for the passengers who enter Iran through air borders from the countries in which the Covid-19 pandemic is under control have been removed.

He also added that restrictions for European countries, France and England are still in place, adding that Tehran is pulling over the restrictions for travelers from other countries.

The minister also stressed that restrictions for the countries where the Omicron variant is growing are likely to increase.

Vahidi further pointed out that citizens of allowed countries can enter Iran through shared border crossings if they abide by health operating standards such as providing negative PCR test results as well as documents that show they have been vaccinated.

