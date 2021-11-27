  1. Iran
Nov 28, 2021, 12:30 AM

Iran reacts to "omicron" by banning flights from Africa

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has announced that no flights from African countries will be allowed to land in Iran until further notice as a new variant of Covid-19 is spreading in African countries.

The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CAO.IRI) announced on Saturday in a statement that no direct flights will be conducted from African countries towards Iran.

The statement added, "Following the news of the new Coronavirus variant in some African countries, until further notice and the elimination of the risk of the spread of this new type of Coronavirus, passengers from countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Swatini will not be allowed in Iran."

Earlier today, the Iranian health ministry asked those Iranian who were planning to travel to South Africa, as well as Botswana, Namibia, Swatini, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, to postpone their trips.

A COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa was dubbed "omicron" and classified a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization on Friday, as many nations reacted to the newly discovered variant with travel restrictions.

