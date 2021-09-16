  1. World
Iran attaches importance to relations with African countries

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – In his meeting with the South African envoy to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister attached importance to the role of African countries, including South Africa, in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed expanding relations between the two countries in various fields.

Emphasizing the importance of African countries, including South Africa, in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian top diplomat called for the further expansion of economic relations with this country.

Amir-Abdollahian also praised South Africa's support for Iran as well as the Palestinian people during its membership in the UN Security Council.

