Relations with neighbors top priority for Iran: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who arrived in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday evening to participate in the meeting of the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC members, held a meeting with a group of CEOs of large Turkish economic holdings and investors in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, the CEOs of the Turkish holdings and investors presented a report on their problems and suggestions for the development of investments in Iran.

Ghalibaf, in turn, said in the meeting that the problems brought up by the business people can be solved, adding, "In the government and parliament, we have prioritized development of relations with neighbors and Islamic countries,"

The parliament speaker added that Iran is determined to expand bilateral trade with the neighboring countries.

He pointed out that bilateral trade should not be postponed until the removal of the sanctions.

He continued, "Now there are better grounds for the development of trade and economic relations, and especially the policies that will be included in the Seventh Development Plan will help this important issue."

Ghalibaf also addressed the business people and said that the issues and problems that were raised should be followed up on by the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries in order to resolve them.

