Iran Parl. speaker to depart for Turkey to attend PUIC conf.

Ghalibaf is scheduled to participate at the 16th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference which is slated to be held on December 9 - 10, 2021 with a focus on “Palestine, migration, and Afghanistan”.

According to the Spokesman of the Iranian Parliament's Presiding Board Nezameddin Mousavi, Ghalibaf will also hold bilateral meetings with parliament speakers of some Islamic countries who attend the conference.

Parliamentary diplomacy and developing economic relations with neighboring countries with the support of economic activists and the private sector are among the issues emphasized by the Iranian parliament, Mousavi said.

Holding meetings with Iranian and Turkish businessmen and facilitating economic relations and supporting the private sectors of the two countries will be an important part of this parliamentary trip.

The Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States is composed of the parliaments of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation members states. It was established in Iran on 17 June 1999, with its head office situated in Tehran.

JB/IRN 84569600