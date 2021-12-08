Iran Parl. speaker arrives in Turkey to attend PUIC Conf.

Upon his arrival to Turkish capital, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Speaker was welcomed by Osman Nuri Gülaçar, Chairman of the Turkey-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Referring to the significant position of Iran and Turkey in the region, Nuri emphasized the development of relations between the two countries and said, "It is hoped that the two countries can take strides to improve relations by 2023.”

Parliaments of the two countries play a very important role in promoting bilateral relations, the Turkish lawmaker underlined.

Iranian parliament speaker, for his part, pointed to the parliamentary relations between Iran and Turkey and stressed that relations between the two countries, especially Iranian and Turkish parliaments, are at a good and satisfactory level, and it is hoped that this will lead to further promotion of cooperation.

In addition to delivering speech at PUIC Summit, Iran’s Parliament Speaker will also hold talks with some parliament speakers attending the Conference.

Ghalibaf will also meet with Iranian and Turkish businessmen and economic activists on the sidelines of the meeting with the aim of removing obstacles ahead of the development of trade relations between the two countries.

Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference with the main topic of "Palestine, Immigration and Afghanistan" will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 9 and 10, hosted by the Turkish Parliament.

