'Ibrahim Taha' welcomes reopening of Iran Rep. Office in OIC

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, Ibrahim Taha welcomed reopening of Representative Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Organization.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on a wide range of issues plaguing the Islamic World and Islamic Ummah, process of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and OIC, reopening of Iran’s Rep. Office in OIC as well as some other regional issues.

While expressing his thanks to the Secretary-General of OIC for welcoming the reopening Iran’s Representative Office at the Organization in Jeddah, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to some problems facing the Islamic World and termed his role as Secretary-General of OIC in solving issues and problems facing the Islamic World ‘constructive and effective’.

Emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the region and Islamic World, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that interaction between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help solve problems facing region and the Islamic World.

Secretary-General of OIC, for his part, pointed to the key role of Iran as founding and active member in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation “important and effective” and emphasized that OIC will not be able to solve problems of the Islamic World without active participation and cooperation of all Islamic countries.”

Hussein Ibrahim Taha called on all members to throw their weight behind the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to realize its objectives.

While announcing his support for the process of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he stressed that emergence of problems between Islamic countries is a matter of regret.

He added that OIC invites Muslim countries to peace and dialogue.

