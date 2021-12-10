Ghalibaf, Erdogan stress expansion of bilateral relations

"I hope that the Vienna talks on the implementation of the nuclear agreement will be concluded fairly," the president of Turkey said in the meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Istanbul on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan further urged the international organizations to help Iran in dealing with the influxes of Afghan refugees.

Ghalibaf, for his part, emphasized in the meeting that the comprehensive document of cooperation between the two countries is being finalized, which is a symbol of a serious willingness of both nationa to develop relations.

The Iranian parliament speaker further said that the big powers must learn that they must not try to impose their will on other countries,

He further said an agreement in the Vienna talks will be reached if the major western powers show respect for other countries' interests.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday evening to participate in the meeting of the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC members.

KI