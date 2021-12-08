"Comprehensive document on Iran-Turkey coop. is finalizing"

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament made the remarks at Tehran's Mehrabad airport while talking to reporters before embarking on a trip to Turkey to attend the 16th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference.

Ghalibaf said that during the two-day visit, the speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries will convene to discuss the issue of Palestine, immigration, and the developments in Afghanistan.

Referring to the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which prioritizes the expansion of relations with Islamic countries and regional countries, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said the trip is a good opportunity to advance the Islamic Republic's goals in line with that government's policy.

He also said that he will hold bilateral talks with speakers of the parliaments of attending countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

"Iran and Turkey have very good and expandable bilateral relations," Ghalibaf said, adding that "The document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Turkey is being finalized, and we will use the opportunity that the two-day trip provides to talk to the [Turkish] authorities in this regard for further coordination."

According to him, Iran and Turkey have a lot of cooperation in the region and on the international stage, which can be very effective.

He described the meeting with Turkish businessmen as another part of his travel programs, saying, "We plan to consult with Turkish businessmen who have invested in Iran to facilitate bilateral economic relations."

The Iranian parliament speaker further noted that achieving the goal of expanded bilateral relations requires enhanced regional and international security.

