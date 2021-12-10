Unity only remedy for Islamic Ummah's pains: Ghalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments during the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC members held in Istanbul Turkey on Friday afternoon.

"The situation in Afghanistan is dire after 20 years of the destructive presence of foreign forces," the Iranian official said in his address to the meeting.

"Parliaments, as representatives of the people, have a key role to play in the integration of Muslim nations," according to Ghalibaf.

He further urged the Muslim nation for solidarity, saying that "Unity, integration and participation among Muslims must be given special attention as the most important strategic subject of the Islamic world."

The issue of Palestine is the most important priority of the Islamic world.

He went on to stress that "The issue of Palestine is the most important priority for the Islamic world."

He refuted the attempts by some Arab states to normalize relations with the Israeli regime and said that "Although some people talk of compromise with the Zionist regime out of desperation, the Zionist regime is in decline (is near to its collapse)."

KI