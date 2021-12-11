Iran, Afghanistan to expand trade relations

Ahmad Zakeri said that infrastructures and facilities at borders and border marketplaces were examined in three provinces bordering Afghanistan in order to develop border marketplaces and increase trade relations with Kabul.

He pointed to the recent visit of Iranian President Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Kazemi Qomi to border marketplaces and borders for strengthening trade ties with Afghanistan and Dogharoon Border Marketplace in Khorasan Razavi province, said that effective measures were taken in this regard to remove barriers ahead of bilateral trade via rail transit.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zakeri pointed to his visit to Iran and Afghanistan borders in Sistan and Baluchestan province on Friday, saying that field visits were made from Milak and Gamshad border marketplaces and existing problems and barriers ahead of the development of trade activity were taken into serious consideration on two borders of Iran and Afghanistan.

Given the above issues, drastic measures were adopted to promote trade, transport and customs relations with neighboring Afghanistan, he said, adding that developing border areas and concentrating on frontiersmen is of the cases that have been followed up strictly in the 13th government under President Raeisi.

MA/IRN84572498