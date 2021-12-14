Good negotiation can lead to a good deal: Parl. speaker

Speaking in a meeting of heads of missions of Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that an agreement that leads to economic benefits within the framework of JCPOA is an important issue so that all pillars of government must join their hands together and cooperate with one another in order to remove illegal sanctions imposed against the country.

During the first decade of the Islamic Revolution, enemies of the country left no stone unturned to distort the reality of the country in international arenas but after a while, enemies and ill-wishers of the country reached the conclusion that the Islamic Revolution is deep-rooted in belief and thought of Iranian people and following all conspiracies and plots waged by enemies against the country were foiled under the auspices of the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf placed special emphasis on the issue of neutralizing and removing cruel sanctions imposed against Iran and stated that the issue of neutralization and removal of sanctions is one of the important issues that is directly related to the ambassadors and Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so that diplomatic apparatus of the country should be pioneer and flag bearers in this respect.

Turning to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and the world’s major powers including UK, France, Germany, Russia and China, Iranian Parliament Speaker stated that a good negotiation in nuclear talks can lead to a good deal.

In the current situation and despite sanctions imposed against Iran, the country enjoys high potentials and capabilities to ward off sanctions provided that a comprehensive 5-year planning should be defined in order to achieve a two to three percent economic growth.

