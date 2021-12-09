Iran, China, Russia hold trilateral JCPOA meeting in Vienna

The Iranian top negotiator and deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani held a trilateral meeting with Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov and the Chinese representative.

The Iranian top negotiator is scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with Enrique Mora, the EU representative in Vienna talks aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the JCPOA and reviving the embattled international document.

Within a few hours, Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations today, in the Austrian capital of Vienna,

According to Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with "useful and constructive" proposals and expects "practical steps" from the West in this regard.

RHM/5371395