Velayati stresses expansion of strategic ties with Syria

In the meeting which took place in Tehran on Tuesday, the visiting Syrian deputy foreign minister Bashar Jafar was also present.

Velayati pointed to the strategic relations between the two countries of Iran and Syria and stressed the need for special focus in order to promote and expand the all-out bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iranian veteran politician said that the resistance in Syria against the enemies is still continuing, noting that through resistance, the superpower can be defeated.

He said that through resistance, the Syrian nation came out victorious in the fight against a large number of allied enemies, expressing certainty at the final victory of the Resistance Front.

"Undoubtedly, God willing the Resistance Front will achieve the final victory," Iranian veteran diplomat said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati said, "The Yemeni resistance has defeated the occupiers and will soon force them to withdraw their forces, and we will see an independent, powerful country and a strong supporter of Islamic values and securing the interests of the impoverished nation of that country."

He further pointed to the resistance in Lebanon saying that "Undoubtedly, the Lebanese people will overcome the problems created by the United States and its mercenaries in the region and will continue to resist as the flag bearer of Lebanon's independence and territorial integrity."

Faisal Mekdad, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Tehran for its support to the Syrian people and government and noted the key importance of Damascus-Tehran relations, calling the meeting of the two presidents a turning point in the bilateral relations.

"The strategic relationship between the two countries is very important," the Syrian foreign minister said.

Explaining the latest situation in Syria, he called the continuous aggression by the Zionist regime and the military presence and illegal sanctions of the United States as in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of that country.

"The Syrian people have defeated and will defeat these conspiracies with their all-out resistance," Mekdad said.

"The interaction and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria is a message for future generations to understand the strategic dimensions of this strong relationship and not allow foreigners and adventurers to interfere to interfere," the top Syrian diplomat added.

The Syrian foreign minister also stressed the need for the United States to withdraw from the region, saying "The United States has no future in this region and must leave Syrian territory."

MNA