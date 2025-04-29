Iran, Niger stress strengthening oil, energy coop.

Mohammadreza Aref made the remarks during a meeting with Niger’s Oil Minister Sahabi Oumarou in Tehran on Tuesday.

He stated, “We strongly support the strategy of expanding relations with African countries based on shared interests and cooperation. Given our strong political, regional and international ties, as well as our common stance on Palestine and Lebanon, Niger is a priority for our collaboration.”

Responding to Niger’s request for enhanced cooperation, Aref said oil and energy could be a key focus in Iran-Niger relations. He noted that the Joint Commission would review necessary measures, and expert plans would be implemented after finalization.

The vice president emphasized that economic ties between the two countries are progressing, adding, “The private sectors of both nations should engage actively. The Iran-Niger joint commission will discuss mechanisms for private sector involvement in joint projects and investments.”

MNA/Shana.ir