Kyrgyz FM expresses condolences to Iran over port explosion

Expressing his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and the government and nation of Iran, he prayed to God Almighty for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Earlier on Monday, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed his deep condolences for the deaths of Iranians in the Bandar Abbas explosion.

He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The officials of Hormozgan, where the Shahid Rajaee port is located, said on Monday that the fire at the port was extinguished, adding that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent inferno rose to 70.

They also said that the cleanup operations and debris removal will take about 20 days.

The number of the injured in the blast and inferno rose to 1,242, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s spokesperson.

MNA