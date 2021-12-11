Turkish army artillery shells village in NE Syria

Local Syrian sources announced that Turkish military forces, in cooperation with their affiliated armed groups, targeted the village of al-Dardara in the northern suburbs of Al-Hasakah province, SANA reported.

The attacks have damaged the houses and properties of the Syrian citizens, according to local sources.

The sources also said that life is no longer possible in the village due to the destruction, forcing out some residents to move to the cities of Qamishli and Al-Hasakah.

