Iran ready to host Astana Summit next year: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iran is ready to host leaders of Astana Summit in Tehran next year in 2022.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on various issues including bilateral regional and international relations and issues of mutual interests.

Emphasizing the strategic ties between Iran and Syria, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to focus on promoting trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Exchanging various delegations at high levels between Iran and Syria over the past few months, opening the first trade center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus and holding Iran Trade Fair in Syria last week are of the solid evidences for strong will of the Islamic Republic of Iran for all-out expansion of relations with Syria, he added.

While condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against Syria, Iran’s top diplomat described military presence of foreign forces without permission of Syrian government as a factor of insecurity in the region, especially in Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to Astana Summit as the only effective current structure for resolving problems imposed on Syria.

Syrian foreign minister, for his turn, thanked unsparing and unflinching support of Iran for Syrian government and people.

Turning to the significance of relations between Tehran and Damascus, Faisal Mekdad termed the meeting between presidents of the two countries as a turning point in strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized on drawing up a comprehensive strategic plan for long-term relations between the two countries.

