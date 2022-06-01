US expanding NATO to east at Europe's expense: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, the former Iranian foreign minister and current advisor to Iran's Leader, made the comments in a recent interview with the Iranian Fars news agency.

At the start of his comments, Velayati pointed to Iran's foreign policy approach and said that "Today, the position and role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world is influential and important."

He added that, "The strategy of the country's foreign policy is to maintain and strengthen independence with increasing might."

The foreign policy advisor also said that Iran is backing the resistance-focused countries to ensure regional security.

He also stressed that the countries of the region need to focus their foreign relations on their relations with regional countries.

Today, neither Europe nor Asia is as old as they used to be, according to the advisor to Iranian Leader, adding that "Caucasus region is part of the Asian continent and has no relevance to Europe."

"Today, Europe is in a weaker position more than ever, and it is important to note that the Europeans suffered the most during World War II while they have now fallen victim to the new American games."

"Under the pretext of creating and maintaining the security of this continent (Europe), the Americans are establishing and strengthening the most important factors of insecurity, which is NATO, and expanding it to the east at the expense of European countries," Velayati went on to say.

