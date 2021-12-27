  1. World
Baghdad, Beirut to sign military MoU

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Baghdad and Beirut will sign a military MoU, Arabic media have reported.

Lebanese Minister of Defense, Maurice Salim left Beirut for Baghdad on Monday, Lebanese Al Jadeed TV reported.

Salim will meet and hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart Jumah Inad Sadun al-Jaburi on Tuesday. 

Al Jadeed also reported that the two sides will sign an MoU on military cooperation.

Lebanese Minister of Defense’s trip came after Salim and the Italian Minister of Defense met in Beirut and the Italian Minister of Defense for his turn promised to support Lebanon in negotiations with International Monetary Fund and other international organizations.

