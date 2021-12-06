Iran never shies away from defending its national security

Foreign minister Hossein Amir-ABdollahian made the comments in a joint press conference with the Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran condemns the presence of foreign troops on the Syrian soil who are there without gaining the permission of the democratically elected Syrian government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the situation in Afghanistan and reiterated Iran's call for the formation of an inclusive government in the country.

He also pointed to the humanitarian aid Iran has given the Afghan people despite being under sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian called on the ruling interim government in Afghanistan to pay more attention to pay more serious attention to security on the shared borders with Iran.

"An incident happened a few days ago at one of our border points and our armed forces vigorously responded to that uncoordinated action," he said in an apparent reference to skirmishes between Iranian armed forces with unknown armed men shooting at Iranian farmers and military checkpoints from the other side of the border in Afghan Nimruz Province.

"We formally protested against this limited border attack, and our armed forces dealt with these elements with might and immediately," he added.

Later in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the occasional attacks by the Zionist regime on Syria, saying that the Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity in the West Asian region. He also pointed out that Syria is at the forefront of defending the Resistance that will not backtrack on defending its security.

Elsewhere, the foreign minister pointed to the first round of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 after the new Iranian administration took office and said, "We are looking for a good agreement through solid, strong and logical negotiations."

He reiterated Tehran's seriousness in the talks to secure the removal of the sanctions while calling into question the seriousness of the western parties in the negotiations despite their rush for holding the Vienna talks.

"The Westerners in the negotiations must have initiative and good faith. The new government's goal is to pursue the full removal of sanctions, and our goal at the Vienna talks is to secure the removal of the sanctions and get everyone back to their commitments," the Iranian foreign minister concluded.

