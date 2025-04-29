Iran's dep. FM meets with Pakistani ambassador

After meeting with Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, the Pakistani Ambassador to Iran took to the X, wishing success in the nuclear talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

"I am honored to have met with Mr. Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, today. I briefed him on the regional issues and emphasized the need to strengthen long-standing relations to expand bilateral cooperation and effectively address challenges,"Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said in his post on X in Farsi language.

The Pakistani ambassador also wrote: "I also wished success for the nuclear negotiations."

MNA