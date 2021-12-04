Iran, Russia discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the Russian President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, regional and international developments including Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

Jalali and Bogdanov emphasized the need for consultation and cooperation of the two countries on important issues in the region and also continuation of his contacts and meetings with concerned officials in this respect.

In his visit to Tehran last week, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Vice-President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

