At least a dozen people were killed in a predominantly Druze town near the Syrian capital on Tuesday in sectarian clashes between Druze gunmen and Sunni gunmen.

Reuters reported that the fighting marked the latest episode of deadly sectarian violence in Syria, where fears among minorities have been swelling since former president Bashar Al-Assad was ousted in December. Opposition groups installed an interim government to replace the Assad government.

Such fears spiked after the killing of hundreds of Alawites in March in apparent revenge for an attack by Assad loyalists.

The latest clashes began overnight when gunmen from the nearby town of Maliha and other predominantly Sunni areas converged on the mostly Druze town of Jaramana, south east of Damascus, said HTS-led regime's security sources. The fighting, with small and medium arms fire, killed 13 people, according to local rescue workers.

After the fall of the Assad government, Syria has been grappling with insecurity and clashes between the HTS-led regime forces and the ethnic communities.

MNA