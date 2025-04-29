  1. Economy
OPEC chief condoles Iran' oil min. over Bandar Abbas incident

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expressed his condolences and sympathy to Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas.

Haitham Al-Ghais wrote in his message to Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad,"It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the recent explosion in Bandar Abbas, which resulted in casualties, injuries, and significant damage."

During this difficult time, on behalf of OPEC, "I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to you, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all those affected by this devastating incident."

"We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured, praying for their full and swift recovery. May the resilience of the Iranian people bring comfort and hope in the days ahead. Please accept my highest regards and respect,” he said.

