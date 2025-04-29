  1. World
Apr 29, 2025, 5:34 PM

Restaurant fire kills 22 in northeast China’s Liaoning

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – A restaurant fire in northeastern China killed 22 people on Tuesday in the latest in a series of similar deadly incidents around the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called it “a deeply sobering lesson” and urged local officials to quickly treat the injured, determine what triggered the blaze and hold those responsible to account, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. (0425 GMT) in a restaurant in a residential area of Liaoning Province’s Liaoyang City, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Three people were injured, the report continued. 

Gas leaks caused at least two high-profile explosions in residential areas last year, with a blast at a restaurant in Hebei province killing two people and injuring 26 in March, and an explosion in a high-rise building in southern Shenzhen province in September killing one person.

