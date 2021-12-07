Ghalibaf stresses need to back Iran-Syria private sectors

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized the need for supporting private sectors of Iran and Syria.

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Parliament Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the need for baking private sectors to promote economic cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Iran seeking to strengthen Tehran-Damascus ties

Emphasizing strengthening the foundations of the relations between Iran and Syria, especially in the economic and trade fields, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi described the two countries' relations as strategic.

Speaking in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria Faisal Mekdad on Monday, Raeisi said, "Today, long-term, comprehensive planning should be done to develop and deepen relations between Tehran and Damascus."

Efforts continue to revive Iran nuclear deal: Russia dep. FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that efforts are continuing to revive Iran nuclear deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Big fire in gas pipe in west of Tehran contained (+VIDEO)

A fire in a gas pipeline in the Shadabad district in the west of Tehran has been extinguished by the fire department.

A spokesman for the gas company of the Iranian capital Jalal Maleki said on Monday afternoon that a big fire in the gas pipe in the Shadabad district in the west of Tehran on Monday contained.

It was announced earlier today that a massive fire broke out after the Tehran municipality workers in the west of the Iranian capital unintentionally damaged a gas pipe and it resulted in a big fire.

All sanctions under Maximum Pressure inconsistent with JCPOA

All sanctions under the Maximum Pressure campaign are inconsistent with JCPOA, MP Amouei said and added that these sanctions are in violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 and paragraph 29 of the text of JCPOA.

Referring to illegal US sanctions imposed on Iran after Trump's unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA in 2018, Abolfazl Amouei, a member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission tweeted, "All sanctions under Maximum Pressure campaign are inconsistent with #JCPOA and aimed at violating its paragraph of 29 & UNSC Res. 2231."

Iran learns opponents at Asian 2022 Men's Handball C'ships

Iran has been seeded against Australia, India, and Saudi Arabia at the Asian 2022 Men's Handball Championship.

Iran discovered their opponents at the 20th edition of the Asian Men's Handball Championship on Monday, Tehran Times reported.

In the draw ceremony held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabi, Iran are pitted against hosts Saudi Arabia, Australia and India in Group B.

Germany reacts to Iran's proposals on nuclear program

In continuation of the E3's indifference to the continued US violations of the JCPOA, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Mon that proposals made by Iran on its nuclear programme are not acceptable.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that "We reviewed the proposals" claiming that Iran's drafts were in violation of "all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations."

According to Reuters, the spokeswoman added that the proposals were "not a basis for a successful end to talks."

Conf. on peace, human rights in West Asia to be held Thurs.

The third international conference on “the Future of Peace and Human Rights in West Asia” will be held on Thursday.

According to the Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of United Nations, the international conference on the occasion of World Human Rights Day will be held virtually.

Iran backs security of Persian Gulf countries: Pres. Raeisi

Stating that the security of the countries of the region is intertwined, President Raeisi said in a meeting with the Emirati national security adviser that Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Speaking in a meeting with the National Security Advisor of the UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, Raeisi said, "There should be no obstacle in the relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and the UAE, and these relations must not be influenced by the outsiders."

Iran becomes champion of Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games

The Iranian national Para-athletics team won the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games after winning 18 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals.

The Iranian national para-athletics team won the title of the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games on Monday after bagging 18 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

Shamkhani:

Stability, security achievable via regional dialogue, coop.

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council stressed that stability and security can only be achieved through continuous dialogue and cooperation between the regional countries.

Shamkhani made the remarks in meeting with the National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with Syrian FM in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Monday at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has traveled to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani accompanied Mekdad to the airport in Damascus on Sunday evening.

