  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Apr 29, 2025, 7:15 PM

Russian army says to have taken another town in Ukraine

Russian army says to have taken another town in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Russia on Tuesday said that its forces had captured a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a brief statement, the ministry said, “As a result of active actions, units of the ‘West’ military group liberated the village of Doroshivka in the Kharkiv region,” Anadolu Agency reported.

The village is situated about 93 kilometers (58 miles) east of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) from the Russian border, an area that has been regularly targeted by airstrikes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which is now in its fourth year.

MNA

News ID 231237

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News