Russian army says to have taken another town in Ukraine

In a brief statement, the ministry said, “As a result of active actions, units of the ‘West’ military group liberated the village of Doroshivka in the Kharkiv region,” Anadolu Agency reported.

The village is situated about 93 kilometers (58 miles) east of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) from the Russian border, an area that has been regularly targeted by airstrikes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to the claim, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which is now in its fourth year.

