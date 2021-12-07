US seeking to revive ISIL, create crisis in region

He made the remarks in meeting with met Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday morning.

The United States is outraged by the collapse of ISIL in Syria and Iraq and the victory of the Resistance Front, said Shamkhani, adding that it is now seeking to create new crises in the region.

Shamkhani further warned about the conspiracy of creating a security crisis in Syria is an American-Zionist plan which will cause dangerous consequences and harm the region’s security.

The occupying Syria by any country will perpetuate insecurity and spread the scope of violence, he said.

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council also strongly condemned the constant invasion of the Zionist regime to Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani pointed to the strategic relations of Iran and Syria in political and security fields, stressing that the two countries should expand strategic relations in all fields.

He also announced Iran’s readiness for expansion of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Faisal Mekdad thanked Iran’s all-out support for the Syrian people, saying that the two countries began a new chapter of cooperation, especially in economic fields since the defeat of the terrorism front and the creation of relative stability in Syria.

He also called the illegal presence of the US in Syria a violation of sovereignty principle and aggression to the territorial integrity of Syria, adding that the US is seeking to revive terrorism to prevent permanent stability in the country.

Faisal Mekdad also described the continuation of the Zionist regime’s vicious measures in the region and recurring invasions to Syria as an overt example of terrorism and provocative action, saying that military aggression and oppressive sanctions cannot disrupt the Syrian people’s will in resisting coercion of the enemy.

Referring to the potentials of the two countries and the Syrian people's interest in Iranian products, Mekdad called for the further presence of Iranian of private and state companies in Syria.

