1 killed, 6 wounded in US drone attack on Syria's Idlib

The US drone strike in southern Idlib in northwestern Syria left one dead and six wounded, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

According to the report, a US drone fired a missile at a man riding a motorcycle south of Idlib, killing him. Also, a car carrying six members of a family which was near the motorcycle caught fire due to the explosion of missiles fired from the drone, and all its passengers were wounded.

The United States has been deployed in parts of Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIL, but the Damascus government has called for the US withdrawal, calling its presence in Syria 'illegal'.

