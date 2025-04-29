  1. World
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s convoy injures motorcyclist in Quds

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – A vehicle in the convoy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in an accident outside of his office in Al-Quds on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle hit a motorcyclist as the convoy was leaving the Remembrance Day ceremony, The Jerusalem Post reported. It is not known whether the PM was in the car or not.

It further stated that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in mild condition, United Hatzalah announced.

This is not the first accident for Israeli officials. In April 2024, Israeli media reported a serious accident involving the regime's Minister of Education, Haim Biton, in Al-Quds, in which his father was seriously injured, as well as an accident involving Itamar Ben-Gvir in April 2024, and his transfer to the hospital.

