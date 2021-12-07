Zionist regime attacks Latakia Port area in Syria

The Israeli regime launched an airstrike on the Latakia port area in Syria, Syrian state television reported.

Several explosions were heard, it said.

According to the TV channel's military source, the attack was carried out with the use of several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea at a site with containers in a commercial port. As a result of the airstrike, several containers caught fire.

No human casualties have been reported so far.

In late November, the Zionist regime's fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.

ZZ/SPUTNIK