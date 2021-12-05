US military base in eastern Syria targeted by 3 rockets

A civilian source reported that a base of US forces was targeted in eastern Syria on Saturday night. The source told Russia Today that three rockets hit a US base in the Koniko oil field north of Deir ez-Zor.

The source added that after the rockets hit, American helicopters flew widely over the base.

According to this source, no further details have been released about the damage to the US base and the possible casualties.

The base had been targeted by rockets several times before.

