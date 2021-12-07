Kazakhstan to host Astana talks on Syria on Dec. 21-22

The next round of Syria talks in the Astana format is due to take place in Nur-Sultan on December 21-22, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said, according to Interfax.

"The next round will be held on December 21-22. The guarantor states and observers have confirmed their participation," Smadiyarov told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Annual Roundtable on Global Investments.

The agenda will be announced later, he said.

The meeting would bring together the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Turkey and Iran), parties to the Syrian conflict and observers.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said last month that "The guarantor countries have asked us to organize the next round of the Astana process. Its dates are still under consideration, it will be around mid-December."

"We are currently trying to determine [the level of the talks], deputy foreign ministers usually represent the guarantor countries," Tleuberdi added, according to TASS news agency.

The 16th international high-level meeting on Syria, which took place in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan on July 7-8, involved the delegations of the guarantor countries, the Syrian government and the armed adversary groups. The parties discussed the situation in Syria, the international community's assistance to the country, the prospects for the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's activities and confidence-building measures, including prisoner swaps, the liberation of hostages and the search for missing persons.

